Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases Shares of 217 Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cable One by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,353,000 after acquiring an additional 60,115 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 164,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,577,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 112,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cable One stock opened at $1,760.03 on Friday. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,787.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Cable One’s payout ratio is 22.48%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CABO. Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.29.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total value of $1,099,242.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,195,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

