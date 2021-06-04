Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 68 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,896,000 after buying an additional 23,346 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $196.99 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $199.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

