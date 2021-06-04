Mission Wealth Management LP Takes Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 48,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 29,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,195,000 after buying an additional 52,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENS opened at $95.55 on Friday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENS. Northcoast Research began coverage on EnerSys in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EnerSys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

