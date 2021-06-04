MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.84

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 9205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MGI shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MoneyGram International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $909.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.96 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.63.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.28 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 272,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 16.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 7.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

