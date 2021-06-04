MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Earnings Results

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ MDB traded up $38.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $309.91. The stock had a trading volume of 37,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,071. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $286.49. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96.

MDB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MongoDB currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

In other MongoDB news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 3,988 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.95, for a total value of $1,228,104.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,081,491.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 9,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.30, for a total value of $2,669,252.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,488,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,720 shares of company stock valued at $90,684,468. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

