Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) Downgraded by Janney Montgomery Scott to Neutral

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) was downgraded by investment analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,828. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 248,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 109,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

