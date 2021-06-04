Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.10.

Several brokerages recently commented on MNST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $95.05 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $66.62 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.14.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

