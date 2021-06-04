Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Purchased by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up about 4.0% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 103.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $414,879,000 after buying an additional 705,790 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,920,000 after buying an additional 413,430 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,567,000 after buying an additional 345,707 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,031,000 after buying an additional 208,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.67.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $334.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,651. The company’s 50 day moving average is $322.86. The company has a market cap of $62.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.66% and a return on equity of 125.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.81, for a total transaction of $3,386,747.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,473 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Insiders have sold 18,092 shares of company stock valued at $5,469,260 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.