Morgan Stanley Boosts Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target to $326.00

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $325.00 to $326.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGT. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised Allegiant Travel from an underweight rating to a market weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $216.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $234.02. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $99.27 and a 52-week high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.10) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.87 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 33.46%. Allegiant Travel’s revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 52.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.