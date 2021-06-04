Morgan Stanley Upgrades Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) to “Overweight”

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $204.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $200.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCI. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

NYSE:CCI opened at $194.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $195.50. The firm has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 87.01, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $182.33.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,339. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,235,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 391.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 336,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Crown Castle International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,101,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,726,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.