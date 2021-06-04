Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 320,574 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,627,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320,574 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $49,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period.

EMLC traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $32.02. 14,702 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,092. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $33.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.33.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

