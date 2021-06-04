Morningstar Investment Services LLC Has $32.39 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,281 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,077 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $32,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.21.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.80. The stock had a trading volume of 80,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,413,838. The business has a 50 day moving average of $319.79. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.31 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $330.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 5,575.49% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

