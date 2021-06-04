Morningstar Investment Services LLC Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 581,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.6% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $123,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% during the first quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 47,623 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in Visa by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 15,673 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 10.6% during the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 36,497 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

V traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.01. 62,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,810,112. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.24. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.23 and a 52-week high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total value of $871,489.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,273,896.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

