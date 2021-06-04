MUFG Securities EMEA plc Acquires 5,180 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 350.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 123,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $64,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 38.3% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Netflix by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Netflix by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.82.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $489.43 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $404.25 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $217.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.18, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $514.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

