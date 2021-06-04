MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys New Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 193,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $519,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 11.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 374.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 64,073 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 50,573 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 50.5% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.05.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $89,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 2,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $69,888,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.44. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $32.52.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 29.82% and a negative net margin of 85.93%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -1.02%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

