MUFG Securities EMEA plc Cuts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 90.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 216,300 shares during the quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,992.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $38,474.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,509. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,096 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $91.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $50.93 and a one year high of $106.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.96.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHI. Barclays boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Argus upped their target price on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

