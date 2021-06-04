MUFG Securities EMEA plc Grows Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in LKQ were worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 268.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LKQ. Truist Securities increased their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

LKQ stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $51.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

