MUFG Securities EMEA plc Invests $6.22 Million in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 285,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,224,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.09% of Old Republic International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 67,853 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 995,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after purchasing an additional 27,688 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,720,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORI shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

ORI stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.24. Old Republic International had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 208.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In other Old Republic International news, VP Rande Keith Yeager sold 49,000 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $1,192,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,046.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $26,955.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,293.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,782 shares of company stock worth $44,521 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.