MUFG Securities EMEA plc Sells 10,000 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc decreased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRL opened at $331.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.76 and a 52 week high of $349.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

CRL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.80.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Ross Smith sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,755,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,279 shares of company stock worth $15,583,514 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

