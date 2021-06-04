Multiplier One Day Volume Tops $27,788.00 (MXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. During the last seven days, Multiplier has traded 25.5% higher against the US dollar. Multiplier has a market cap of $10.79 million and approximately $27,788.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00068350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.00298159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00236323 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.30 or 0.01161168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37,199.34 or 0.99918685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 275,404,286 coins and its circulating supply is 97,825,154 coins. Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Buying and Selling Multiplier

