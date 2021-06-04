Must Asset Management Inc. Invests $16.83 Million in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 329,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,831,000. The New York Times makes up approximately 13.2% of Must Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Must Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of The New York Times as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The New York Times during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in The New York Times by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The New York Times by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of The New York Times by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.91. The New York Times Company has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83 and a beta of 0.80.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The New York Times had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

