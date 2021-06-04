MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $723.54 million-$729.57 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $705.38 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MYTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. 1,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,836. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52 week low of $24.94 and a 52 week high of $36.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

