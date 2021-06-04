NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Gap Down to $53.50

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.50, but opened at $52.28. NanoString Technologies shares last traded at $52.71, with a volume of 711 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on NSTG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 14.10 and a quick ratio of 13.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.68.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $100,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,926.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $1,764,649.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,044,994.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,156 shares of company stock worth $8,971,806 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 152,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

