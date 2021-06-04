National Grid (LON:NG) Given a GBX 1,035 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 1,035 ($13.52) target price on National Grid (LON:NG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NG. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 960 ($12.54) target price on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price target on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,024.23 ($13.38).

Shares of NG opened at GBX 921.30 ($12.04) on Tuesday. National Grid has a 1 year low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 911.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 32.16 ($0.42) dividend. This is a positive change from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.83%.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

