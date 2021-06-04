National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $48.50. National Research shares last traded at $47.61, with a volume of 38,190 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.62.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 57.93%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th.

In other National Research news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $63,055.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,812,843. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in National Research by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of National Research by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Research by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Research in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. 42.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

