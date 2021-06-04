National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.13.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $47.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Retail Properties will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 6,500 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $281,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,211.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $1,521,733.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,907 shares of company stock worth $2,829,829 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Retail Properties (NNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.