Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Short Interest Up 23.9% in May

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the April 29th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,028,465 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 43,665 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 8.39% of Natural Resource Partners worth $16,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Natural Resource Partners stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62. Natural Resource Partners has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $245.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 80.46%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas royalty assets located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

