Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 62.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,485 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,969 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Navient were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Navient by 1,747.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Navient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 143.4% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Navient alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NAVI. Jefferies Financial Group raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Shares of NAVI opened at $18.52 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a current ratio of 14.20 and a quick ratio of 14.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. Navient’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.