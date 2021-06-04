Navistar International (NAV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Navistar International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NAV opened at $44.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.20. Navistar International has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $45.25.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Navistar International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 4,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total transaction of $210,026.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,960.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

