NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. NCR reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 129.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.51 to $3.32. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. Also, COO Owen J. Sullivan sold 102,267 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $4,836,206.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,615 shares in the company, valued at $12,277,193.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,970,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $416,325,000 after purchasing an additional 533,916 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 20.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,612,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,008,000 after purchasing an additional 952,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NCR by 5.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,293 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,328,000 after purchasing an additional 137,710 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,919,000 after purchasing an additional 43,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engaged Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 10.4% in the first quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 2,356,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after acquiring an additional 221,188 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NCR traded up $0.69 on Friday, reaching $47.25. 767,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,706. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.06 and a beta of 1.82. NCR has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

