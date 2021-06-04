Neblio Hits 1-Day Volume of $556,249.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 4th. Neblio has a total market cap of $24.47 million and $556,249.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00003891 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neblio has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00037049 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00030395 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003443 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00009472 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0997 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 17,926,454 coins and its circulating supply is 17,540,524 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.