Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) Lock-Up Period To Expire on June 7th

Nebula Caravel Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:NEBCU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, June 7th. Nebula Caravel Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of NEBCU stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. Nebula Caravel Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Nebula Caravel Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nebula Caravel Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000.

Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

