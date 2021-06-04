Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Gap Up to $45.14

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.14, but opened at $89.88. Neogen shares last traded at $90.35, with a volume of 2,480 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.03 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neogen news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.25, for a total transaction of $91,604.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,064.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri A. Morrical sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $52,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,018.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,380 shares of company stock valued at $8,474,555. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,264,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,823,000 after buying an additional 142,970 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,284,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,970,000 after buying an additional 783,790 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,142,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,460,000 after buying an additional 132,905 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,878,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,978,000 after buying an additional 25,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Neogen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,117,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,584,000 after buying an additional 6,376 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

