NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Cowen

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTAP. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of NetApp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.37.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $78.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. NetApp has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $80.66.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 220.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 61,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 74,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,392,522 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $92,234,000 after purchasing an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1,691.3% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 358,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 338,250 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

