Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Now Covered by KGI Securities

KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $605.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $593.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $489.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.75. Netflix has a 1-year low of $404.25 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $514.34.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total value of $1,296,540.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,619 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

