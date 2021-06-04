Neutrino USD Price Reaches $1.01 (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $342.87 million and approximately $23.89 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002707 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002688 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00068350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.00 or 0.00298159 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.98 or 0.00236323 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.30 or 0.01161168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,199.34 or 0.99918685 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 340,172,977 coins and its circulating supply is 340,172,413 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

