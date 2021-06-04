New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) Major Shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc Sells 108,871 Shares

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 108,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $4,387,501.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 70,329 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $2,995,312.11.

On Thursday, May 27th, Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of New Fortress Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $10,417,866.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFE traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.63. 574,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.80. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $65.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.01.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFE shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. New Fortress Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 41.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

