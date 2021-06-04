New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Stock Price Down 4.5%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.14 and last traded at $39.18. Approximately 22,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 518,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.03.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NFE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.64.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 40.46%. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.44 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.73%.

In other news, Director John J. Mack purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,988,158.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $10,417,866.03. Insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after buying an additional 73,956 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 167.1% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Fortress Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of New Fortress Energy by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

