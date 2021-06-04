Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.38.

Several research firms have commented on NEM. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.45. 4,990,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,011,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Newmont has a 12 month low of $52.33 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,761,320.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,862 shares of company stock valued at $3,486,801. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $390,542,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 38,024,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,277,287,000 after buying an additional 2,105,656 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after buying an additional 2,076,774 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in Newmont by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after buying an additional 1,937,966 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after buying an additional 1,892,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

