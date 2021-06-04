NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.92 EPS

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.92), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.89) EPS.

NGL traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.52. 20,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,141. NGL Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $7.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $325.50 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. NGL Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

