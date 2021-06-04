NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,892 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for about 1.9% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 66,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,136,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $151,056,000 after purchasing an additional 271,367 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 12.0% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock worth $17,342,141. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.64. 74,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,350,518. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.76. The company has a market capitalization of $209.57 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.44 and a 12-month high of $147.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

