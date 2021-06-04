Nimiq (NIM) Price Hits $0.0062 on Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. Nimiq has a total market cap of $48.54 million and $939,989.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,097.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,692.25 or 0.07257242 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001024 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $673.52 or 0.01815547 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $178.74 or 0.00481808 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.04 or 0.00175334 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.50 or 0.00788465 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $172.88 or 0.00466027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007319 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.67 or 0.00427715 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,511,523,351 coins and its circulating supply is 7,850,023,351 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

