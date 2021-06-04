NIO (NYSE:NIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $58.30 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $57.60.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.48.

NIO stock opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.51 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NIO has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.58.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.73) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIO will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in NIO by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 130,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in NIO by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new stake in NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $4,958,000. 28.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

