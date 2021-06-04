NIX Achieves Market Cap of $10.04 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 34.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. NIX has a market capitalization of $10.04 million and $63,571.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NIX has traded 85.2% higher against the dollar. One NIX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000552 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,997.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,700.44 or 0.07299017 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $674.50 or 0.01823101 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $178.98 or 0.00483759 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.42 or 0.00176817 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.79 or 0.00780581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.52 or 0.00474421 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007356 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.43 or 0.00428223 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,156,203 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

