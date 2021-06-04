Northland Securities Trims Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Target Price to $19.00

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) had its target price trimmed by Northland Securities from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ VRCA opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $18.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.27.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning purchased 739,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $10,912,492.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.17% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

