NorthRock Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 71,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 816,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,793,000 after purchasing an additional 27,147 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 92,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter.

IWD stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.90. The company had a trading volume of 121,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,289. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.41. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.92 and a 12 month high of $163.39.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

