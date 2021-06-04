NorthRock Partners LLC Has $1.26 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.87. The company had a trading volume of 10,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,640. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.63. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $76.83 and a 52 week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

