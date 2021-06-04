NorthRock Partners LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,922 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at $4,090,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 1.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 144,183 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 14.4% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,184 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 216.4% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. 41.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $362,403.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,153 shares of company stock worth $78,728,322 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.19.

Shares of TSLA traded up $20.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $593.30. The stock had a trading volume of 752,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,778,543. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.69 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $657.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 572.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

