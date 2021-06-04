NorthRock Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 111.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.60.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,771. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $66.23 and a 1-year high of $98.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.63. The firm has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.88, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $5,666,343.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $25,605,588.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $276,745.74. Insiders sold 291,368 shares of company stock valued at $25,433,367 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

