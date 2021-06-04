NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.17

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.17 and last traded at $27.99, with a volume of 23123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $672.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 6,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

